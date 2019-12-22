49ers Coach Gives Heartfelt Speech After Death of C.J. Beathard's Brother Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

The 49ers' victory this weekend was secured with heavy hearts after the team learned C.J. Beathard's brother had been killed -- something their head coach addressed head-on with grace after heading back to the locker room. Kyle Shanahan talked to… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this