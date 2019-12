Bill Cosby Slams Eddie Murphy's 'SNL' Joke, Calls Him 'Hollywood Slave'

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Eddie Murphy made a crack on 'SNL' at Bill Cosby's expense -- and the incarcerated comedian didn't appreciate it one bit ... with his rep calling Ed a "Slave" to Tinseltown. Cosby's rep, Andrew Wyatt, posted a scathing response Sunday to Eddie'sā€¦ šŸ‘“ View full article