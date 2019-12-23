Global  

Victoria Beckham Shares a Peek at Harper and Cruz's Baptism and Their Godparents

AceShowbiz Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Sharing moments from the special occasion, the former Spice Girls member reveals that Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony are among her two children's godparents.
