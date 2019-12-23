‘Put your jugs away’ Holly Willoughby is slammed for wearing low cut dress on Dancing on Ice Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

*Holly Willoughby has come under fire for her attention grabbing dress she wore for the Dancing On Ice Christmas special.*



The TV presenter is accused of trying to steal the attention away from co-host Philip Schofield.



The post ‘Put your jugs away’ Holly Willoughby is slammed for wearing low cut dress on Dancing on Ice appeared first on CelebsNow. 👓 View full article

