‘Put your jugs away’ Holly Willoughby is slammed for wearing low cut dress on Dancing on Ice
Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
*Holly Willoughby has come under fire for her attention grabbing dress she wore for the Dancing On Ice Christmas special.*
The TV presenter is accused of trying to steal the attention away from co-host Philip Schofield.
