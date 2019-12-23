Global  

'Cats' Leaves Human Hand on Judi Dench's Cat Body

TMZ.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Judi Dench really gave "Cats" the finger ... in fact, she gave the audience 5 of them and a wedding ring to boot, in a major flub/oversight. If you dared to subject yourself to the 2-hour-long feline flick, you may have noticed a decidedly human…
