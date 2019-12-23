Will and George join Her Majesty and Prince Charles for a Christmas photo shoot
Monday, 23 December 2019 () Prince William and Big G arrived at Buckingham Palace together, without the other members of House Cambridge, at the Queen’s Christmas lunch last week and now we know why. Will and Big G joined Her Majesty and Prince Charles for a photo shoot in support of the Royal British Legion’s “Together at Chr...
