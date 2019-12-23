Global  

Will and George join Her Majesty and Prince Charles for a Christmas photo shoot

Lainey Gossip Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Prince William and Big G arrived at Buckingham Palace together, without the other members of House Cambridge, at the Queen’s Christmas lunch last week and now we know why. Will and Big G joined Her Majesty and Prince Charles for a photo shoot in support of the Royal British Legion’s “Together at Chr...
News video: Prince George bakes Christmas puddings with the Queen

Prince George bakes Christmas puddings with the Queen 01:08

 Four generations of the royal family have joined together to bake festive treats in a video released by Buckingham Palace ahead of Christmas.The Queen, the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George prepared Christmas puddings earlier this month at the palace.

Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen [Video]Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen

Four generations of Britain's royal family were filmed getting into festive spirit on Sunday (December 22), by preparing Christmas treats to support the Royal British Legion.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published

Prince George makes Christmas pudding with Queen Elizabeth [Video]Prince George makes Christmas pudding with Queen Elizabeth

Video of Prince George baking Christmas puddings with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and The Duke of Cambridge has been released. Photos of the royals were distributed by Buckingham palace earlier in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:01Published


Queen Elizabeth Faces Backlash After Fans Think She Insulted Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, But...

Queen Elizabeth has been accused of throwing shade during her annual Christmas address. During her yearly speech, the Queen was surrounded by some family photos...
Just Jared

Kardashian and Jenner family may nix annual Christmas card photo shoot in 2019

The Kardashian and Jenner family may be ending their long tradition of sharing a Christmas card photo in 2019. 
FOXNews.com

bonobochick

Miss D. 📚🎀 Shame that it seems like #LaineyGossip seems to have turned into access journalism that is really bootlicking the C… https://t.co/YJZkfgLm2d 1 day ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/3tyTWlPyKB Prince William and Big G arrived at Buckingham Palace together, without the other members… https://t.co/zt6R1avgKi 1 day ago

