Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gifted Life-Size Playhouse By Grandma Kris

TMZ.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, would like to welcome you to her crib for Christmas. Little Stormi recently got gifted with a major surprise from her grandma, Kris, which was documented on KJ's newest vlog, "My 2019 Christmas Decorations."…
Credit: HipHopDX
News video: Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gets A Life-Sized Playhouse For Christmas

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gets A Life-Sized Playhouse For Christmas 01:10

 CALABASAS, CA – Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s baby girl Stormi received a life-sized playhouse for Christmas this year. Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton...

Grandma Screams in Joy When Gifted With Handbag She Wanted for Years [Video]Grandma Screams in Joy When Gifted With Handbag She Wanted for Years

This grandma wanted a particular bag for years but couldn't afford it at that time. She had shown it to her eldest daughter, and she thought of surprising her mom with the bag. When she opened the box..

Credit: Jukin Media

Kylie Jenner Reveals Massive Christmas Gift For Stormi [Video]Kylie Jenner Reveals Massive Christmas Gift For Stormi

Kim Kardashian gift wrapping has the internet divided. Kylie Jenner reacts to Malika’s sonogram. Plus, Stormi’s MTV Cribs episode breaks the internet.

Credit: Hollywood Life


Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Glitter in Gold at Family Christmas Party

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster weren't the only ones twinning at the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party...they were joined by a...
E! Online Also reported by •SifyFOXNews.comAceShowbizJust Jared

Kris Jenner Chokes Up While Giving Kylie's Daughter Stormi Massive Playhouse for Christmas

'This just reminds me of when you were a little girl,' the matriarch tells her makeup mogul daughter as the latter checks out the gorgeous playhouse that Kris...
AceShowbiz


