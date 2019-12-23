Global  

Mariah Carey Sued by Former Nanny Over Unpaid Wages, Mean Bosses

Monday, 23 December 2019
Mariah Carey works her hired help to the bone, and then kicks 'em to the curb when she's had enough ... so claims her ex-nanny in new legal docs. MiMi's being sued by a woman named Maria Burgues, who claims she worked for Mariah between late 2017…
News video: Mariah Carey is sued by former nanny

Mariah Carey is sued by former nanny 00:37

 Mariah Carey is locked in a lawsuit with her former nanny after she allegedly underpaid her.

Recent related news from verified sources

Mariah Carey sued by former nanny for unpaid wages, 'emotional distress' after firing

Mariah Carey is being sued by a former nanny who claims she is suffering from emotional distress after the singer fired her last year. 
FOXNews.com

Mariah Carey sued by former nanny

Los Angeles, Dec 24 (IANS) Pop superstar Mariah Carey was sued on Monday by a former nanny Maria Burgues.
Sify

