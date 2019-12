Lil Wayne is being held up at an airport in Miami right now as federal agents search a plane he was a passenger on, but he's got legal help at the ready ... TMZ has confirmed. Miami Herald broke the story ... Weezy was one of a few different people…

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Lightning Strikes Close To Passenger Plane Lightning struck close to a passenger plane on the runway at Christchurch International Airport in New Zealand on Wednesday. Aviation workers said the lightning narrowly missed the aircraft and that.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:15Published on November 21, 2019 Small Plane Finally Hauled Away After Crash Landing In Doral The pilot of the Beechcraft BE-76 made an emergency landing on 25th Street just west of 87th Avenue, near Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:38Published on November 5, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Lil Wayne’s Private Plane Searched By Feds For Drugs + Guns Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne can’t even fly in peace. The hip-hop heavyweight reportedly boarded a plane this week searched by federal agents. According to...

SOHH 5 hours ago



Lil Wayne Speaks Out After FBI Searches His Private Jet in Miami Lil Wayne is addressing reports that his private jet was searched by the FBI. The 37-year-old rapper seemingly confirmed that the aircraft was searched on Monday...

Just Jared 55 minutes ago





Tweets about this