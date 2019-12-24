Global  

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Archie Takes Center Stage in Family's 1st Christmas Card

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The card features a black-and-white picture of the Sussex family as Harry and the former 'Suits' actress are seen posing in front of a Christmas tree while flashing their biggest smiles.
News video: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'Private Family Time' In Canada

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'Private Family Time' In Canada 00:32

 Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their son Archie are spending "private family time" in Canada, according to a statement provided to Insider from a spokesperson of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "Their Royal Highnesses and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada....

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Canada for Christmas [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Canada for Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending Christmas in Canada. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what we know.

Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas in Canada [Video]Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry's office has confirmed that he and his family will be spending “private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays. Harry, his wife Meghan and their seven-month-old son Archie will..

Recent related news from verified sources

Baby Archie Is So Cute on Meghan & Harry's Christmas Card!

The holidays are here and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating with an adorable Christmas card! The royal couple just released their first Christmas...
Just Jared

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2019 Christmas Card Compares to Past Royal Family Holiday Greetings

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spreading joy and cheer with their family Christmas card. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to celebrate Archie...
E! Online

Tweets about this

itsmmmeagan

MEGGY RT @NolaMarianna: Baby Archie taking centre stage in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card this year. Cutieeeee 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/… 15 seconds ago

AureHope

Hope for Tomorrow Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release the sweetest Christmas card with baby Archie https://t.co/l8TRNNNtr0 2 minutes ago

LalanieNyc

lalanieNYC🛡🌪 RT @oprahmagazine: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Archie Photo in Holiday Card https://t.co/NW0nvLQC2b 2 minutes ago

Bahoulifla

Princess Shuri 💜 RT @XavierM56819947: https://t.co/JkBOfUJ5QQ Am I the only one that thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas card with baby Archie… 3 minutes ago

vacajun

𝙼𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 𝙻𝚘𝚛𝚎𝚝 Archie's First Christmas! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Release Holiday Card Starring 7-Month-Old Son - People https://t.co/cQLcRiNlCI 4 minutes ago

Sussex98

Sussexes ❤️👑🐼🌸 RT @newscomauHQ: Christmas came early! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first holiday card with baby Archie just arrived, and it's the cute… 4 minutes ago

IamJeromeJr_

Mr. Jerome Jr RT @enews: Last Christmas we gave our hearts to Harry and Meghan. This Christmas it belongs solely to baby Archie. 😍https://t.co/uWqWcd8RRC… 4 minutes ago

BusinessNewsT

Business NewsTimes Market:Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to spend Christ - https://t.co/tyOxYjeTb0 #Markets https://t.co/1LP0vuIk9b 4 minutes ago

