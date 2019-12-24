Global  

Queen Omits Photos of Princes Harry, Andrew and Meghan Markle During Speech

TMZ.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Queen Elizabeth may now be the dictionary definition of the phrase, "A picture is worth a thousand words," in what seems like a revealing and biting Xmas address to her people. The Queen always gives a Christmas speech behind a table filled with…
Queen's Speech: Brexit, the NHS and what happened next [Video]Queen's Speech: Brexit, the NHS and what happened next

After the government's agenda was set out in the Queen's Speech, party leaders had their say in the Commons.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:08Published

What was different about this Queen's Speech? [Video]What was different about this Queen's Speech?

From royal regalia to Dennis Skinner, some things were missing from Thursday's Queen's Speech.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth Faces Backlash After Fans Think She Insulted Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, But...

Queen Elizabeth has been accused of throwing shade during her annual Christmas address. During her yearly speech, the Queen was surrounded by some family photos...
Just Jared

Here's Why Queen Elizabeth's Annual Christmas Speech Excluded Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth is saying goodbye to a "bumpy" 2019 and hello to a fresh start in 2020. In her annual Christmas speech, the fiercely private Queen of England is...
E! Online


Tweets about this

mrtimchan

Tim Chan Shady Queen Elizabeth is my favorite version of Queen Elizabeth TBH https://t.co/0yLG0zr2GJ 7 minutes ago

PersianKittenz

Catty PaulaTicks 😺 Queen Omits Photos of Princes Harry, Andrew and Meghan Markle During Speech https://t.co/AlJrTAPZrg 9 minutes ago

Thinkingshared

AmericanWoman -Text Trump to 880022🇺🇸 RT @DebHaslam: Queen Omits Photos of Princes Harry, Andrew and Meghan Markle During Speech.🔥Uh, Oh!! Guess who’s on the Queens *Naughty Lis… 9 minutes ago

cwebbonline

Christopher🎄Merry Christmas Everyone Queen Omits Photos of Princes Harry, Andrew and Meghan Markle During Speech🤔 via @TMZ https://t.co/I2VSqmMCs9 https://t.co/rGE3F8dRYo 17 minutes ago

Marcus13781234

Marcus Queen Omits Photos of Princes Harry, Andrew and Meghan Markle During Speech - good for her and for all of us... wel… https://t.co/FKoBrznt17 20 minutes ago

capttere

Tere Negus Queen Omits Photos of Princes Harry, Andrew and Meghan Markle During Speech https://t.co/zhu1E7EbkW via @TMZ 20 minutes ago

finds_good

imlead2 Queen Omits Photos of Princes Harry, Andrew and Meghan Markle During Speech https://t.co/2T4MdpUt4k 21 minutes ago

DebHaslam

DEB-PLORABLE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Queen Omits Photos of Princes Harry, Andrew and Meghan Markle During Speech.🔥Uh, Oh!! Guess who’s on the Queens *Na… https://t.co/M9ehYbhf9O 26 minutes ago

