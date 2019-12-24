Global  

Blueface Makes it Rain on Skid Row for Christmas

TMZ.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Blueface did something which on the surface is awesome -- giving money to the poor -- but on another level, some say what he did is degrading. The rapper went to Skid Row Monday in downtown L.A. where he jumped atop his SUV and launched an untold…
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Rapper Blueface Throws Cash Out Onto Skid Row

Rapper Blueface Throws Cash Out Onto Skid Row 00:21

 Blueface tweeted the video, calling it the "season of giving." DeMarco Morgan reports.

