Kevin Spacey As Frank Underwood in Another Bizarre Christmas Eve Video

TMZ.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Here's Kevin Spacey with another cryptic video on Christmas Eve ... returning as Frank Underwood and reminding everyone out there to "kill them with kindness." For the second year in a row, Kevin posted a bizarre video the day before Xmas ... once…
News video: Cold and blustery Christmas Eve day in Newfoundland

Cold and blustery Christmas Eve day in Newfoundland 00:30

 Cold and blustery Christmas Eve day in Newfoundland

50 Cent Grants Son's Wish & Gets Him Toys 'R' Us Store For Christmas [Video]50 Cent Grants Son's Wish & Gets Him Toys 'R' Us Store For Christmas

50 Cent’s son Sire Jackson asked his dad for a whole Toys ‘R’ Us store for Christmas and the G-Unit boss delivered. Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:10Published

Macklemore Comes For Mariah Carey's Christmas Crown With 'It's Christmas Time' [Video]Macklemore Comes For Mariah Carey's Christmas Crown With "It's Christmas Time"

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has landed in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart for the second holiday season in a row with 35.1 million streams — despite..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:11Published


Drake Drops New Song 'War' - Read Lyrics & Watch the Video!

Drake just surprised fans with an early Christmas gift – a brand new song called “War” and the video is here too! The 33-year-old rapper dropped the video...
Just Jared

‘Can He Be Serious? I’m Dead Serious’: Kevin Spacey Posts Bizarre Holiday Video

For the second consecutive year, Kevin Spacey has posted a bizarre video to YouTube on Christmas Eve. “You didn’t really think I was going to miss the...
Mediaite

Tweets about this

CaoimhethaDiva

Caoimhe Brady RT @PopCrave: Kevin Spacey brings back his ‘House Of Cards’ character Frank Underwood in bizarre Christmas video titled “KTWK.” https://t.… 5 seconds ago

eveleye1

Bob Cook The great Kevin Spacey trolling the MARKS on this Christmas Eve and I love it. And witter is a buzz with hate over… https://t.co/MiuufLpYyK 24 seconds ago

jackiebrown2

jackiebrown Kevin Spacey As Frank Underwood in Another Bizarre Christmas Eve Video https://t.co/K1Wd2ld2yg via @TMZ 50 seconds ago

ActivistFangirl

FreedomfighterFangirl RT @thedailybeast: The disgraced actor released yet another bizarre video in character as his “House of Cards” president Frank Underwood ht… 52 seconds ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Kevin Spacey As Frank Underwood in Another Bizarre Christmas Eve Video https://t.co/AOXvfR1VMu 56 seconds ago

ALT987fm

ALT 98.7 Kevin Spacey Posts Bizarre New Video as Frank Underwood https://t.co/9d5fGuMRMt 1 minute ago

realDailyWire

The Daily Wire WATCH: Kevin Spacey Returns On Christmas Eve With Another Bizarre Frank Underwood Video https://t.co/oa3N7CKHFS https://t.co/d6sqozL2iR 1 minute ago

calleread

Calle Who is filming these terrible Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood videos for him? Why are you encouraging this truly disturbing man? 1 minute ago

