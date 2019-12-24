What Else for December 24, 2019

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () HAPPY CHRISTMAS, HAPPY EVERYTHING TO ALL OUR ONLINE FRIENDS! Do you associate the holidays with candy? Like hard candy? That’s a hard pass from me. For me, the holidays are about chocolate. I can handle some candy at Halloween but if I’m handling candy at all, it has to be soft, like gummies. Ha...
*MXC Contract Upgrade*
*NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2019 /* On December 15, 2019, the MXC upgraded their platform App, and the contract section... Accesswire Also reported by •Bollywood Life •Delawareonline