Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Queen Elizabeth Called 'Gross' After Snubbing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New Christmas Video

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Featuring the Queen making her speech in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, the full video of the monarch's 2019 message is set to air in a BBC telecast on Wednesday, December 25.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Canada for Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Canada for Christmas 00:58

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending Christmas in Canada. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what we know.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Queen and the Royal Family arrive for church service [Video]The Queen and the Royal Family arrive for church service

The Queen and the Royal Family arrive at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for the Christmas day service. Queen Elizabeth was accompanied by Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:04Published

Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen [Video]Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen

Four generations of Britain's royal family were filmed getting into festive spirit on Sunday (December 22), by preparing Christmas treats to support the Royal British Legion.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Archie Harrison takes centre stage in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card

Black-and-white snap taken by taken by Meghan's friend, Janina Gavankar
Independent

Royal Baby Archie Gets His Close-Up In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2019 Christmas Card


TIME


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Queen Elizabeth Called 'Gross' After Snubbing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New Christmas Video… https://t.co/UilNPeUHNQ 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.