Prince William, Kate, George and Charlotte Celebrate Christmas in Church

TMZ.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The Royals have had a tough year no doubt, but at least some of them tried to put on a happy face for Xmas. Prince George and Princess Charlotte clutched the hand of parents William and Kate as they made their way to church. They joined grandpa…
News video: Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen

Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen 00:46

 Four generations of Britain's royal family were filmed getting into festive spirit on Sunday (December 22), by preparing Christmas treats to support the Royal British Legion.

George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen [Video]George and Charlotte attend first Christmas Day church service with the Queen

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Queen at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham estate for the first time. George, six, and four-year-old..

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2019 [Video]The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2019

A review of how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent 2019, from royal tours and events to birthday celebrations and charity patronages.

Prince Louis Steals the Show in Kate Middleton and Prince William's Royal Family Christmas Card

Season's greetings from the Royal Family. Kate Middleton and Prince William are spreading joy and cheer across the U.K. with their adorable family photo. The...
New photos: Queen Elizabeth II and her heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, make Christmas puddings

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George make puddings for the Royal British Legion's Together at Christmas program.
