James Corden Pans 'Cats' Saying He Heard it's 'Terrible'

TMZ.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
James Corden stars in the movie musical "Cats," so it seems only appropriate for him to join the chorus ... that the movie sucks!!! James was on a BBC radio show and told the hosts he hasn't seen the musical yet, but he heard "it's terrible." It's…
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment
News video: James Corden given career warning over talk show

James Corden given career warning over talk show 01:02

 James Corden given career warning over talk show The star relocated to the US to front 'The Late Late Show' in 2015 but his pals urged him to think carefully about his decision because it could have wider implications. However, James was confident that the format he envisioned for his show would stop...

