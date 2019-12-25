Global  

Prince William and Kate Middleton Accused of Copying Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas Card

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are accused of ripping off the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after releasing a new candid black-and-white family Christmas picture.
News video: Trending: Royal Christmas Card

Trending: Royal Christmas Card 00:26

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card features the royal couple with baby Archie and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas.

