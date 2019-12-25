Global  

Kanye West Sunday Service Choir Drops 'Jesus is Born'

TMZ.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The wait is over ... Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir have finally dropped its "Jesus is Born" gospel album. Kanye had everyone waiting with anticipation since he teased the album in an interview back in October. The 19-track album hit all…
Kanye West reached out to Joel Osteen for advice about faith [Video]Kanye West reached out to Joel Osteen for advice about faith

Kanye West formed an unlikely friendship with famed pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen after reaching out to him for advice about his newfound dedication to Christianity.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Kanye West and Jay-Z Have Reportedly Settled Their Legal Feud [Video]Kanye West and Jay-Z Have Reportedly Settled Their Legal Feud

Kanye West and Jay-Z Have Reportedly Settled Their Legal Feud. ‘TMZ’ recently reported that Kanye West and Jay-Z’s reunion at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash was not a random occurrence. . The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published


Kanye West's Sunday Service Collective Drops 'Jesus Is Born' Album - Stream & Download!

Kanye West‘s Sunday Service Collective has released a new album called Jesus Is Born! This is the first official album from the Sunday Service, a Christian...
Just Jared

Kourtney Kardashian Hosts 2019 Christmas Eve Party

The Kardashians mixed it up for Xmas 2019 ... this time Kourtney did the honors at her home, and gotta say ... pretty spectacular. Check out the video ... The...
TMZ.com

Shootyourmark

🔥Mark P. Braboy 🔥 RT @djboothEIC: A few things to note about the #JesusIsBorn release: 1. The album is not a Def Jam release since it's NOT a Kanye West alb… 3 seconds ago

tcarmistead

Todd C. Armistead RT @XXL: JUST IN: Kanye West drops Sunday Service album Jesus Is Born 🙏 🕊https://t.co/TtbgrALU9l 53 seconds ago

tcarmistead

Todd C. Armistead RT @billboard: Kanye West and his Sunday Service Collective just dropped a Christmas surprise: their first official album! https://t.co/CYL… 53 seconds ago

HotNewHipHop

HotNewHipHop .@kanyewest & Sunday Service release their new album #JesusIsBorn !!!! Listen here ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/6M6wOBNV7q 59 seconds ago

aditimisra12

Aditi RT @Genius: kanye stayed true to his word and blessed us this christmas 🙏🙏🙏 #jesusisborn https://t.co/ACbMvUD298 1 minute ago

LeslieAnnHensl1

Independence Girl Kanye West shares Sunday Service album Jesus Is Born https://t.co/PPu7vdcv2o 2 minutes ago

AndrewBoydMusic

Andrew Boyd Nothing like a Gospel choir. Chills. Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir - Count Your Blessings https://t.co/gzpYa7MCJE v 2 minutes ago

fernandooambriz

Fernando 🏳️‍🌈 RT @DailyRapFacts: Kanye West's “Sunday Service Collective, ‘Jesus Is Born’ album is dropping today 2 minutes ago

