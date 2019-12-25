Global  

'Friends' Theme Song Writer Allee Willis Dead at 72

TMZ.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Allee Willis -- best known for writing the "Friends" theme song and Earth, Wind & Fire's classic "September" -- has died ... the Songwriters Hall of Fame announced Wednesday. Allee died after on Christmas Eve in L.A. after reportedly going into…
News video: Music World Mourns Death Of Songwriter Allee Willis

Music World Mourns Death Of Songwriter Allee Willis 00:27

 Allee Willis, who wrote the iconic theme song to the TV show “Friends” and co-wrote the Earth, Wind & Fire classics “September” and “Boogie Wonderland,” died on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles at the age of 72, it was announced Wednesday.

