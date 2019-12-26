Global  

NBA Star Anthony Davis Falls on Kevin Hart's Lap During Christmas Match

AceShowbiz Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
In addition to enjoying some time watching a basketball player, Kevin spends the holiday by getting all dressed up to bring surprises for fans at a screening of his new movie, 'Jumanji: The Next Level'.
Basketball: NBA stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James fall into comedian Kevin Hart's lap for Christmas

Comedian Kevin Hart got much more than he bargained for while attending a Christmas Day NBA game.Hart was sitting courtside at the LA Lakers versus LA Clippers...
New Zealand Herald

LeBron James And Anthony Davis Fall On Kevin Hart During Game Against The Los Angeles Clippers

Embarrassing
Daily Caller

