Kevin Spacey Accuser Ari Behn Commits Suicide at the Age of 47

AceShowbiz Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
His manager confirms the sad news through a statement that reads, 'It is with great sadness in our hearts that I, on behalf of the very closest relatives of Ari Behn, must announce that he took his own life today.'
Recent related news from verified sources

Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn, ex of Norwegian princess, a suicide, manager says

Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal family who was one of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, died by suicide on Wednesday, his manager said. He...
FOXNews.com

Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn dies at 47

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 26 (ANI): American actor Kevin Spacey's accuser Ari Behn, who was the ex-husband of Norwegian Princess Martha Louise, has committed...
Sify


