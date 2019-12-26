Global  

President Trump's Cameo in 'Home Alone 2' Cut Out by Canada TV

TMZ.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
President Trump has been 86'd from 'Home Alone 2' by Canadian TV ... but the reason the network is giving for the omission is ... well, sketchy. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation removed Trump's cameo in the classic Christmas movie. The CBC…
Trump's Hypocritical Christmas [Video]Trump's Hypocritical Christmas

President Donald Trump used his annual Christmas message to preach for respect for others — which is unlike Trump, who, in the past, has called Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “crazy.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:31Published

President Trump And First Lady Deliver Christmas Message [Video]President Trump And First Lady Deliver Christmas Message

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump delivered their Christmas message from the White House.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:43Published


US President Trump says it was an 'honour' to appear in 'Home Alone 2'

US President Trump says it was an 'honour' to appear in 'Home Alone 2'Palm Beach: Long before taking up residence in the White House, Donald Trump appeared in "Home Alone 2" - a turn on the big screen he described as an "honour."...
WorldNews

Canadian Network That Removed Trump From Home Alone 2 Says Edits Were Made Years Before Trump Was Elected

No, President Donald Trump was not removed from the Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2 due to censorship, says the outlet which broadcast the holiday classic to...
Mediaite Also reported by •NYTimes.com

