AceShowbiz Will Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Ever Get Back Together? https://t.co/qvq1hqVbzG https://t.co/em0fM2mIo5 2 hours ago santrice RT @23_joseocasio: @realmikescalice @TheRyanHenry That’s cool bro some of them will respond bk GRANted they r not Brad Pitt , Jennifer Lop… 8 hours ago Mike Dawson @bevtgooden Rev. Al Green no longer does weddings but will perform 45 minutes for $15k. We asked him in 2000 and we… https://t.co/zMCV5iN9e8 11 hours ago Paul Potiki I think that in 15 million years, long after humanity has destroyed itself and the planet Earth is a sun-blasted wa… https://t.co/rYwzRyQozE 20 hours ago 🍑 RT @Coolness1994: 'Friends' Season 8, Episode 9 ('The One with the Rumor') Brad Pitt starred as Will Colbert, a disgruntled former high sc… 4 days ago 🍑 'Friends' Season 8, Episode 9 ('The One with the Rumor') Brad Pitt starred as Will Colbert, a disgruntled former h… https://t.co/Q9JJ3kD5iR 5 days ago Joseocasio @realmikescalice @TheRyanHenry That’s cool bro some of them will respond bk GRANted they r not Brad Pitt , Jennife… https://t.co/zOwHC2dwi3 5 days ago Delapaz Jen, Jen, Jen...he cheated on you, dumped you for Angie and now you're back with Brad. He will cheat on you again,… https://t.co/zfgvQ0q4CC 5 days ago