Canelo Alvarez Down To Box UFC's Jorge Masvidal, 'Why Not?!'

TMZ.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Forget Conor McGregor ... Canelo Alvarez says he's down to fight UFC star Jorge Masvidal next -- telling TMZ Sports, "Why not?!" ... Of course, in boxing only. Masvidal famously called out Canelo shortly after beating Nate Diaz for the 'BMF' belt…
