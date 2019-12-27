Antonio Brown Working Out For New Orleans Saints, Could Sign w/ Team
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Antonio Brown is in New Orleans working out for Saints officials … and the superstar wide receiver could be signed by the 1st place team. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news … Brown flew into town to meet with coaches and front office…
New Orleans Saints to Hold Workout for Antonio Brown. On Dec. 27, Brown posted a photo of a New Orleans Saints workout waiver with the caption, “back in business.” . The post has since been deleted, but a video he also posted, seemingly showing himself in the Saints' locker room, remains visible...