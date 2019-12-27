Will we see a new Justin Bieber in 2020?

t RT @amandamiaa8: once i meet justin bieber my life will be complete 7 minutes ago Annie Lobato RT @rauhlmeezy: This will be you, don't give up on that Justin Bieber follow 💜✨ https://t.co/tMyTljvbLv 8 minutes ago Nikki❤️ #BIEBER2020 RT @detbutera: rt for that to happen: JUSTIN WILL FOLLOW ME TODAY JUSTIN WILL FOLLOW ME TODAY JUSTIN WILL FOLLOW ME TODAY JUSTIN WILL FOLL… 12 minutes ago Skylar RT @dejesuskaitlyn: a part of my heart lights up everytime I hear him sing and I just think the fan girl in me for justin bieber will never… 16 minutes ago Duru @justinbieber I hope you see me and you will follow me. I hope you see me I love you Justin❤️ 19 minutes ago amanda mia ♡ once i meet justin bieber my life will be complete 21 minutes ago KailaniRies Justin Bieber teases new album, a North America tour and a docu-series Following a series of cryptic messages, the… https://t.co/llredBFtPx 33 minutes ago Umakant #YUMMY RT @haileyflatline: JUSTIN BIEBER COMES WITH A NEW STYLE TO THIS DECADE, AND IT WILL BE THE FASHION THAT WILL MARK AND WE ALL KNOW #Bieber2… 39 minutes ago