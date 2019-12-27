Will we see a new Justin Bieber in 2020?

Friday, 27 December 2019 () Justin Bieber has been teasing this for a while. Some might say he really started teasing it when Selena Gomez started releasing new music a few months ago. Selena’s new album, Rare, comes out January 10, by the way. A week earlier, on January 3, JB will be dropping a new song, “Yummy”. He also anno...
Justin Bieber just gave his fans the best holiday gift! New music, a tour, and a docuseries. According to CNN, the 25-year-old superstar announced his new projects on Christmas Eve. The singer teased his new untitled new album, along with the single, "Yummy," which drops on January 3. "I feel like...
Justin Bieber has dropped a massive hint he is going to release three lots of new music in the coming days, after posting a picture of himself by a piano and including the dates December 24th, December..
2020 is going to be a big year for Justin Bieber! After teasing a big announcement, the 25-year-old singer revealed on Tuesday (December 24) that he has a new... Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr •Billboard.com •Sify