DoorDash Driver Killed in Denny's Armed Robbery, Manhunt for Suspects

Friday, 27 December 2019
A DoorDash delivery driver was shot and killed in an early morning armed robbery at a Denny's ... and a manhunt is on for the suspects. The 2 men entered the restaurant in Manassas, Virginia around 2:20 AM the day after Christmas while brandishing…
Recent related news from verified sources

Virginia police seeks 2 crooks after Denny's robbery that left DoorDash driver dead

The FBI and police are seeking two crooks who held up a crowded Virginia Denny’s and shot two people, killing one of them--a DoorDash delivery driver picking...
FOXNews.com

DoorDash driver killed in robbery at Virginia restaurant

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Armed robbers at a Denny’s restaurant in north Virginia killed a DoorDash delivery driver and wounded another man Thursday, police said....
Seattle Times


