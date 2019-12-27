Global  

'Peanuts' Producer Lee Mendelson Dead at 86

TMZ.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Lee Mendelson -- the man behind over 50 Charlie Brown TV specials -- died on Christmas Day after a long battle with cancer ... according to his family. The esteemed "Peanuts" producer reportedly passed away at his home in Hillsborough, CA. His son,…
Lee Mendelson, 'Charlie Brown' Composer Who Wrote 'Christmastime Is Here' Lyrics, Dies at 86

Lee Mendelson, the six-time Emmy winner who produced more than 60 specials featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, has died. He was 86...
