Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Investigations Go To Grand Jury

TMZ.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Harvey Weinstein's about to face more sex crime charges -- this time on the opposite coast ... according to law enforcement sources close to the investigation. TMZ's learned the Los Angeles County DA's office impaneled an investigative grand jury…
Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein facing new sexual assault investigation in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills

Harvey Weinstein facing new sexual assault investigation in Los Angeles and Beverly HillsA spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments each brought four investigations to...
Tamworth Herald

More charges against Harvey Weinstein possible

Prosecutors in Los Angeles reportedly are reviewing eight claims of sexual misconduct against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. According to...
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle Times

