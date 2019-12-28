Global  

Roger Taylor Joins Olivia Newton-John and Sam Mendes in Queen's New Years Honors List

AceShowbiz Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The Queen drummer has scored an OBE medal for his services to music, whereas Elton John and 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight have also made it into the list.
News video: Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England

Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England 00:32

 Britain recognized Olivia Newton-John as a dame in England in the New Year’s honors list. Newton-John is known for the 1978 musical “Grease” where she sang “You’re the One that I Want.” According to Reuters, the New Year’s honors have been awarded since Queen Victoria’s reign in the...

Olivia Newton-John becomes a dame in UK New Year's honors list

Britain has recognized its film-directing and cricketing stars in the New Year's honors list, with a damehood for Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for Sam...
Reuters

Director Sam Mendes To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth

Sam Mendes just received a high honor from Queen Elizabeth! The 1917 director, who is receiving much Oscar buzz, was awarded a knighthood for “services to...
Just Jared


