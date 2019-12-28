Global  

Suri Cruise Is the Spitting Image of Katie Holmes in Rare Selfie With Mom

AceShowbiz Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
In the black-and-white image the 'Dawson's Creek' alum shares on Instagram, she can be seen cuddling close to her 13-year-old daughter as they both flash a smile to the camera.
Katie Holmes shares rare photo with her mini-me daughter Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes took to her Instagram to share a rare picture with her 13-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •E! Online

