Kevin Hart Admits Being 'Immature' Over His Reaction to Homophobic Tweets
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () In '*Kevin Hart*: Don't F**k This Up', the 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor shares that he feels like he unintentionally 'ended up becoming a bigger mess than I expected' with his reaction.
Kevin Hart recently admitted he didn’t handle his controversy in 2019 very well. Hart was one of his dreams jobs in 2019, hosting the 2019 Oscars ceremony. Yet he received backlash over old anti-gay jokes he made and was told to apologize. According to the HuffPost, Hart refused to apologize and...