Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

LSU Coach's Daughter-in-Law Carley McCord Dies in Plane Crash

TMZ.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
LSU's offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger lost his daughter-in-law in a plane crash this weekend just hours before his team was set to take the field for a football game. Carley McCord -- who was also a New Orleans-based sports reporter -- was…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

LSU OC's daughter-in-law dies in airplane crash

Carley McCord, a Louisiana sports reporter and the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, had died in a plane crash while en route to the...
ESPN Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comNew Zealand Herald

Plane crash in Louisiana that killed 5: Among victims was sports reporter Carley McCord

1
euronews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChrisDemirdjian

Chris Demirdjian RT @hscheinukphoto: Several #LSU players including Myles Brennan and Blake Ferguson have found @SteveEnsminger on the field during pregame… 1 minute ago

beamilleraf_

Sam🐿 RT @NYDailyNews: JUST IN | Carley McCord, sports reporter and daughter-in-law of LSU football coach, dies en route to Peach Bowl after plan… 3 minutes ago

JJSea

J. Seaberry RT @people: Sports Reporter and Daughter-in-Law of LSU Football Coach, 30, Among 5 Dead in La. Plane Crash https://t.co/LBL483j4xA 4 minutes ago

lamourpourlavie

Traveling Homebody RT @BKubena: Carley McCord, sports reporter and Steve Ensminger's daughter-in-law, killed in Lafayette plane crash Steve Ensminger will co… 5 minutes ago

juliesustaitaaa

julie RT @BillyEmbody: Awful news to report as Carley McCord, daughter in-law to #LSU OC Steve Ensminger, was one of the five fatalities in the L… 7 minutes ago

BethFullerton2

Beth Fullerton RT @KATVNews: Louisiana sports reporter and daughter-in-law of LSU coach Carley McCord was among those who died in a plane crash on Saturda… 8 minutes ago

dasilvvva21

ADEMIX UP Carley McCord, 30: 5 Things About Reporter & Daughter-In-Law Of LSU Coach Killed In Plane Crash… https://t.co/AvMKOSspRP 9 minutes ago

odunsco2014

odunsco2014 Carley McCord, 30: 5 Things About Reporter & Daughter-In-Law Of LSU Coach Killed In Plane Crash… https://t.co/zufF65C68z 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.