Theon Greyjoy's Body Double on 'Game of Thrones' Died on Christmas Eve
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () Sad news for "Game of Thrones" fans ... the guy who stood in as the body double for Alfie Allen's Theon Greyjoy has died, and Alfie's now offering up his thoughts and prayers. Andrew Dunbar passed away on Christmas Eve in Belfast, Ireland ... this…
A "Game of Thrones" extra died suddenly in his home in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Business Insider reports Andrew Dunbar was the body double for Alfie Allen's character Theon Greyjoy. Dunbar was in his thirties and worked as DJ, in addition to his extra roles in series like "Derry Girls." The head of...