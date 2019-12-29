Global  

Theon Greyjoy's Body Double on 'Game of Thrones' Died on Christmas Eve

TMZ.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Sad news for "Game of Thrones" fans ... the guy who stood in as the body double for Alfie Allen's Theon Greyjoy has died, and Alfie's now offering up his thoughts and prayers. Andrew Dunbar passed away on Christmas Eve in Belfast, Ireland ... this…
News video: 'Game of Thrones' Body Double Dies Just Before Christmas

'Game of Thrones' Body Double Dies Just Before Christmas 00:34

 A "Game of Thrones" extra died suddenly in his home in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Business Insider reports Andrew Dunbar was the body double for Alfie Allen's character Theon Greyjoy. Dunbar was in his thirties and worked as DJ, in addition to his extra roles in series like "Derry Girls." The head of...

'Game of Thrones' Extra Andrew Dunbar Dies Suddenly on Christmas Eve

Andrew Dunbar, best known as a frequent extra on Game of Thrones, died suddenly on Christmas Eve. The actor passed away on Tuesday (December 24) at his home in...
Who did Andrew Dunbar play in Game Of Thrones and what was his cause of death?

Who did Andrew Dunbar play in Game Of Thrones and what was his cause of death?Andrew passed away this week (Picture: HBO) Game Of Thrones alum Andrew Dunbar sadly passed away on Christmas Eve. The extra, who was in his 30s, is said to have...
