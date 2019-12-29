Theon Greyjoy's Body Double on 'Game of Thrones' Died on Christmas Eve

Sad news for "Game of Thrones" fans ... the guy who stood in as the body double for Alfie Allen's Theon Greyjoy has died, and Alfie's now offering up his thoughts and prayers. Andrew Dunbar passed away on Christmas Eve in Belfast, Ireland ... this…



