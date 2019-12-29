Global  

Lions Player Marvin Jones Announces His Infant Died, Team Offers Support

TMZ.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Detroit Lions star Marvin Jones broke some heartbreaking news this weekend -- his infant son, Marlo, has died ... a loss that has shaken the organization at large. The wide receiver made the announcement Saturday, saying his boy -- the youngest of…
Infant son of Lions receiver Marvin Jones dies suddenly

Infant son of Lions receiver Marvin Jones dies suddenlyMarlo was about 6 months old
FOX Sports

Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The son of Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones has died. The Lions announced the death of Jones’ son, Marlo, in a statement...
Seattle Times


