Nick Young, Keonna Green Hit the Town After Engagement

TMZ.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Nick “Swaggy P” Young took his new fiance out for a fancy dinner Saturday night ... it's the first time we've seen them since he popped the question on XMAS day. Nick and Keonna Green hit up Craig's in WeHo and they were in high style as they…
