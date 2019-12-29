*Caroline Flack has flown to LA ahead of her assault trial.* Credit: Getty The Love Island presenter, who recently stepped down from hosting the upcoming sixth series of the popular matchmaking show, has …Continue reading » The post Caroline Flack flees to LA to ‘clear her head’ ahead of assault trial appeared first on CelebsNow.



Recent related videos from verified sources Love Island’s Caroline Flack banned from seeing boyfriend ahead of assault trial Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has denied assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in an incident that left them both covered in blood in scenes likened to a “horror movie”. Flack, 40,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Caroline Flack issues dramatic Instagram statement while awaiting assault charge trial Flack, 40, who has stepped down as host of the upcoming winter series of the ITV2 dating show, is alleged to have hit her partner Lewis Burton, 27, over the head...

Tamworth Herald 5 days ago



Caroline Flack banned from seeing boyfriend Lewis Burton ahead of assault trial Caroline Flack appeared in court pleading not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton by beating at her flat in Islington, north London, on December 12

Tamworth Herald 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this CelebsNow Caroline Flack flees to LA to ‘clear her head’ ahead of assault trial https://t.co/90jydxh6AK https://t.co/idhFaekbjI 13 minutes ago