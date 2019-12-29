Global  

Caroline Flack flees to LA to ‘clear her head’ ahead of assault trial

Now Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
*Caroline Flack has flown to LA ahead of her assault trial.*

Credit: Getty

The Love Island presenter, who recently stepped down from hosting the upcoming sixth series of the popular matchmaking show, has …Continue reading »

The post Caroline Flack flees to LA to ‘clear her head’ ahead of assault trial appeared first on CelebsNow.
Caroline Flack issues dramatic Instagram statement while awaiting assault charge trial

Flack, 40, who has stepped down as host of the upcoming winter series of the ITV2 dating show, is alleged to have hit her partner Lewis Burton, 27, over the head...
Tamworth Herald

Caroline Flack banned from seeing boyfriend Lewis Burton ahead of assault trial

Caroline Flack appeared in court pleading not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton by beating at her flat in Islington, north London, on December 12
Tamworth Herald

