Zac Efron Rushed to Hospital for Life-Threatening Illness When Filming Survival Show

AceShowbiz Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The former Disney actor is flown to hospital on a 'life-or-death flight' after contracting a bacterial infection while filming his new show in tropical jungle.
News video: How Filming 'Killing Zac Efron' Nearly Killed Zac Efron

How Filming 'Killing Zac Efron' Nearly Killed Zac Efron 00:36

 Disney singer turned movie star Zac Efron reportedly contracted a life-threatening illness while filming in Papua New Guinea before Christmas. Business Insider reports Efron was in stable condition and was given permission to fly home to the US on Christmas Eve. Australian media reported Sunday that...

Hollywood star Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life or death medical emergency' while filming new show

Hollywood star Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life or death medical emergency' while filming new showThe actor was in Papua New Guinea filming a new reality show when he became ill
Bristol Post

Channel24.co.za | Zac Efron hospitalised with a life-threatening infection

Channel24.co.za | Zac Efron hospitalised with a life-threatening infectionThe former Disney star was reportedly flown to hospital after being struck down with a life threatening illness.
News24


