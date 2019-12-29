YONKERS OEM 40 RT @CBSNews: Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Jeoff Williams on the White Settlement church shooting: "Unfortunately, th… 4 seconds ago AldoRamos Gunman Opens Fire in Texas Church Service — Gets Shot Dead by Armed Deacon https://t.co/cAtrF4r5Ym 33 seconds ago Tennessean Two dead, one critically wounded after gunman opens fire at church outside Fort Worth, Texas https://t.co/J0OK4y0tAx 1 minute ago Daily Sheeple RT @TMZ: Gunman Opens Fire in Texas Church, Armed Guard Was Ready to Shoot Back https://t.co/eVmQbtSiut 1 minute ago Mark Thompson ❌ Gunman Opens Fire in Texas Church, Armed Guard Was Ready to Shoot Back https://t.co/ZtXfalhYfV 2 minutes ago CHL Friendly™ .@CBSNews blows it, again. In the presser it was made clear the shooter was killed at the scene by lawfully armed c… https://t.co/icJU4jcdnQ 2 minutes ago Jon Barrett RT @MikeBloomberg: I went to church in Houston this morning, but the church shooting outside of Fort Worth today could've happened anywhere… 2 minutes ago joe torres RT @greglaurie: There has been a shooting in a Church outside Fort Worth, Texas. Two people have died. Please pray for the families of tho… 2 minutes ago