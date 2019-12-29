Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Gunman Opens Fire in Texas Church, Armed Guard Was Ready to Shoot Back

TMZ.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Two people were killed as a result of the shooting, and one person is reported to be in critical condition. It appears the gunman was the one left alive. Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed the deaths in a statement, while going on to thank those…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Two dead, one critically wounded when gunman opens fire at church outside Fort Worth, Texas

Two people were dead and one was in critical condition after a gunman opened fire Sunday at a North Texas church, authorities said.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comDeutsche Welle

Tweets about this

yonkersoem40

YONKERS OEM 40 RT @CBSNews: Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Jeoff Williams on the White Settlement church shooting: "Unfortunately, th… 4 seconds ago

AldoRamos

AldoRamos Gunman Opens Fire in Texas Church Service — Gets Shot Dead by Armed Deacon https://t.co/cAtrF4r5Ym 33 seconds ago

Tennessean

Tennessean Two dead, one critically wounded after gunman opens fire at church outside Fort Worth, Texas https://t.co/J0OK4y0tAx 1 minute ago

DailySheeple

Daily Sheeple RT @TMZ: Gunman Opens Fire in Texas Church, Armed Guard Was Ready to Shoot Back https://t.co/eVmQbtSiut 1 minute ago

imarcllc33

Mark Thompson ❌ Gunman Opens Fire in Texas Church, Armed Guard Was Ready to Shoot Back https://t.co/ZtXfalhYfV 2 minutes ago

CHL_Friendly

CHL Friendly™ .@CBSNews blows it, again. In the presser it was made clear the shooter was killed at the scene by lawfully armed c… https://t.co/icJU4jcdnQ 2 minutes ago

joncbarr

Jon Barrett RT @MikeBloomberg: I went to church in Houston this morning, but the church shooting outside of Fort Worth today could've happened anywhere… 2 minutes ago

torres7618

joe torres RT @greglaurie: There has been a shooting in a Church outside Fort Worth, Texas. Two people have died. Please pray for the families of tho… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.