Zac Efron Confirms He Got Sick in Papua New Guinea, But Bounced Back

TMZ.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Zac Efron has broken his silence about a rumored illness that apparently almost had him on his death bed -- and he says it's true, but that he's all better now. The actor posted the message Sunday, writing ... "Very thankful to everyone who has…
News video: How Filming 'Killing Zac Efron' Nearly Killed Zac Efron

How Filming 'Killing Zac Efron' Nearly Killed Zac Efron 00:36

 Disney singer turned movie star Zac Efron reportedly contracted a life-threatening illness while filming in Papua New Guinea before Christmas. Business Insider reports Efron was in stable condition and was given permission to fly home to the US on Christmas Eve. Australian media reported Sunday that...

Efron: ‘I bounced back’ from illness in Papua New Guinea

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zac Efron said he has has “bounced back” after an illness while filming a show in Papua New Guinea. On his Twitter and Instagram...
Seattle Times

Zac Efron almost dies while filming in Papua New Guinea

Hollywood actor Zac Efron was reportedly rushed to Australia from Papua New Guinea after suffering an "extraordinary life-or-death medical emergency". A report...
Mid-Day


