Sharon Stone Kicked Off Bumble For Alleged Fake Account

TMZ.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Sharon Stone has proved she can catch a break, so why can't she catch a date? The "Basic Instinct" actress is in the market for something that's eminently relatable -- companionship. So, Sharon decided to try her hand at Bumble, but the users…
News video: Sharon Stone got kicked off of Bumble

Sharon Stone got kicked off of Bumble 01:01

 Sharon Stone is actually on Bumble, but users reported her profile and got her kicked off

Sharon Stone labels dating site 'exclusionary' after her profile is blocked [Video]Sharon Stone labels dating site 'exclusionary' after her profile is blocked

Sharon Stone was apparently left fuming when she was blocked from dating site Bumble, after users assumed it was a fake profile and reported it, meaning Sharon’s quest to find love was halted from..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published

Sharon Stone Was Blocked From Bumble [Video]Sharon Stone Was Blocked From Bumble

Sharon Stone says she was blocked from the online dating site Bumble.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:32Published


Sharon Stone is back on Bumble after 'fake profile' blunder

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone is back on Bumble's dating platform after the matchmaking app reinstated the "Basic Instinct" star's access that was suspended for...
The Age

Sharon Stone says dating app Bumble closed her account: 'Don't shut me out of the hive'

Sharon Stone made headlines when Bumble removed her account after a user reported it as fake. These other stars have looked for love on dating apps.
USATODAY.com

1037KISSFM

103.7 KISS-FM There are certainly worse reasons to get blocked on a dating app... https://t.co/9gNBjpANHd 12 seconds ago

bethany_pace

Bethany RT @New1027: Dating is hard even for one of the most beautiful women in the world. https://t.co/Cu5YFCSq1F 8 minutes ago

Mementh

Mementh RT @sfmnemonic: Sharon Stone got kicked off of Bumble because she couldn't possibly be Sharon Stone. https://t.co/NJjPS2l2F1 https://t.co/N… 9 minutes ago

MamaGG

Georgia McCabe Sharon Stone kicked off Bumble for being Sharon Stone https://t.co/2Rm2URMmkg https://t.co/bN2zTxjyBH 13 minutes ago

statesman

Austin Statesman The actress was briefly kicked off the Austin-based dating app because users thought she was someone impersonating… https://t.co/0Wq3ASKrfI 15 minutes ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @washingtonpost: Sharon Stone was kicked off Bumble because users thought she was impersonating Sharon Stone https://t.co/dB36v4ijvw 19 minutes ago

nicogenta

Nicolás Genta RT @MaximMag: "Don’t shut me out of the hive." https://t.co/by0iVmLe2L 22 minutes ago

MrDiddy85

❌Phillip 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🎄🎅🏻 RT @MrDiddy85: Sharon Stone reveals she’s been kicked off Bumble after daters reported her account as fake I'm surprised Sharon Stone of a… 24 minutes ago

