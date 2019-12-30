NFL's Xavien Howard Arrested, Allegedly Roughed Up Fiancee Over Purse Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Miami Dolphins star defensive back Xavien Howard was arrested just hours after his team beat the New England Patriots on Sunday ... cops say he roughed up his fiancee in an argument over a purse. According to police documents obtained by TMZ… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Tony Tiger NFL's Xavien Howard Arrested, Allegedly Roughed Up Fiancee Over Purse https://t.co/z5rHFGog18 via @TMZ Now we could… https://t.co/MJHVKaKfOP 4 minutes ago Myron Mays NFL's Xavien Howard Arrested, Allegedly Roughed Up Fiancee Over Purse - https://t.co/rf2SkeofER 19 minutes ago Times Record News RT @usatodaysports: Howard allegedly engaged in a verbal argument with the mother of his three children, grabbed her and pushed her against… 21 minutes ago RMD Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard arrested for domestic violence after allegedly pushing fiancée into glass w… https://t.co/23Ip6TyNW5 38 minutes ago VIPortal INC NFL’s Xavien Howard Arrested, Allegedly Roughed Up Fiancee Over Purse https://t.co/ai7YC7L271 https://t.co/2HAWchbB7n 50 minutes ago Patricia Dempsey NFL's Xavien Howard Arrested, Allegedly Roughed Up Fiancee Over Purse via @TMZ https://t.co/b4cb60Q9Iv https://t.co/pfLDtHL0DD 55 minutes ago Dolfan NFL's Xavien Howard Arrested, Allegedly Roughed Up Fiancee Over Purse https://t.co/4rynY4oljb via @TMZ 1 hour ago bee NFL's Xavien Howard Arrested, Allegedly Roughed Up Fiancee Over Purse via @TMZ typical music and the the y https://t.co/dZtaG8iKgP 2 hours ago