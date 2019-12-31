Global  

Teri Garr Hospitalized After Suffering Medical Emergency

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The 'Tootsie' actress, who suffered a brain aneurysm in late 2006, had an ambulance called to her home in the San Fernando Valley, California on December 30.
'Tootsie' star Teri Garr hospitalized after medical emergency: report

