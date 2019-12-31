Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cher and Barack Obama Among Those Sending Prayer to John Lewis After Cancer Diagnosis

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Less than a week after Christmas, the civil rights icon announces that he is battling a stage four pancreatic cancer, prompting politicians and celebrities to show their support online.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. John Lewis Confirms He Is Battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer [Video]Rep. John Lewis Confirms He Is Battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Rep. John Lewis confirmed on Sunday that he is suffering from Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. According to Politico, Lewis said he will undergo treatment, as he continues to serve his district. Doctors..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Cher and Barack Obama Among Those Sending Prayer to John Lewis After Cancer Diagnosis https://t.co/q5st5uaxu4 https://t.co/05Yj1MtQPH 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.