YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach's 3-Month-Old Baby Dead

TMZ.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach and her husband, Jeff Leach, lost their 3-month-old son, Crew. After laying down for a nap on Christmas day, he stopped breathing. Brittani says she laid Crew down for a nap, went to check on him after a while, and he…
