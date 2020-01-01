Pope Francis Angrily Pulls Away from Woman Who Clutched His Arm
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Pope Francis was almost held back in 2019 by an overzealous fan, who grabbed a hold of him and wouldn't let go ... that is, until Francis gave her a swat and a scolding. The Pontiff was down in Vatican City Tuesday, ready to ring in the new year…
Pope Francis walked through the square in Vatican City to go see the large Nativity scene set up. During his walk, a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. According to Reuters, the Pope seemed to cause him pain and he quickly retrieved his hand. The woman made the sign of the cross as the...