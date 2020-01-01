Global  

Pope Francis Angrily Pulls Away from Woman Who Clutched His Arm

TMZ.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Pope Francis was almost held back in 2019 by an overzealous fan, who grabbed a hold of him and wouldn't let go ... that is, until Francis gave her a swat and a scolding. The Pontiff was down in Vatican City Tuesday, ready to ring in the new year…
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City

Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City 00:32

 Pope Francis walked through the square in Vatican City to go see the large Nativity scene set up. During his walk, a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. According to Reuters, the Pope seemed to cause him pain and he quickly retrieved his hand. The woman made the sign of the cross as the...

Watch: Pope Francis Reacts To Woman Sharply Yanking Him Toward Her [Video]Watch: Pope Francis Reacts To Woman Sharply Yanking Him Toward Her

Pope Francis was sharply yanked by a woman toward her.

WEB EXTRA: Pope Pulls Away From Woman Who Grabbed And Pulled His Hand [Video]WEB EXTRA: Pope Pulls Away From Woman Who Grabbed And Pulled His Hand

Pope Francis was greeting people in St. Peter's Square on New Year's Eve when he had to pull himself away from a woman who grabbed the his hand and pulled him toward her.

Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis angrily slaps woman's hand after she yanks his arm

Pope Francis became visibly upset and slapped a woman’s hand after she grabbed him during a public event in the Vatican City on Tuesday.
Pope Francis struggles to free himself from woman in St. Peter's Square, video shows

A visibly annoyed Pope Francis slapped away a woman's hand and pulled himself away from her while greeting a crowd in St. Peter's Square Tuesday night. 
