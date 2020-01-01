Global  

Post Malone Falls During New Year's Eve Performance

TMZ.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Post Malone quite literally got the New Year started off on the wrong foot ... because he ate it during his big performance on ABC's big show. Post was one of the many performances who jumped on stage in Time's Square as the countdown ticked off…
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year's Eve evening forecast

New Year's Eve evening forecast 02:36

 Bakersfield will be chilly but calm to ring in the New Year!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Firefighter Proposes After Shift In Times Square [Video]Firefighter Proposes After Shift In Times Square

You never know what's going to happen in Times Square on New Year's Eve. One New York City firefighter made sure it was a memorable night for his girlfriend. Firefighter Michael Terriberry ended his..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published

British man killed in Thailand after firework explodes in his face during New Year's celebrations [Video]British man killed in Thailand after firework explodes in his face during New Year's celebrations

A British man was killed on the stroke of midnight after trying to let off a firework which exploded in his face. Gary McLaren, 50, was ringing in the New Year with friends in the nightlife resort..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lucy Hale Shares Pics With BTS & Post Malone at New Year's Rockin' Eve in NYC

Lucy Hale did amazing as co-host on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 tonight! In previous years, the 30-year-old Katy Keene star...
Just Jared Jr

BTS rocks Times Square with New Year's eve performance

New York [USA], Jan 1 (ANI): South Korean K-Pop boy-band BTS stole the show at 'Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve' event in front of a million-strong crowd at the Times...
Sify

