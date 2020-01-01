Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mariah Carey's Twitter Hacked on New Year's Eve, Used to Troll Eminem

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hitmaker expresses her frustrations after finding out that her social media was compromised while she's on New Year holiday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year's Eve Party Ideas From Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss

New Year's Eve Party Ideas From Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss 04:37

 Lifestyle expert Limor Suss has lots of ideas to make sure your party is one for the books.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Detroit sees violent start to 2020 as police investigate several separate shootings [Video]Detroit sees violent start to 2020 as police investigate several separate shootings

Detroit Police are investigating several separate shooting incidents that occurred between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, one of them fatal.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:45Published

The first ever New Year's Eve Block Party Tuesday night was hosted by Bank of Utica and The City of [Video]The first ever New Year's Eve Block Party Tuesday night was hosted by Bank of Utica and The City of

The first ever New Year's Eve Block Party Tuesday night was hosted by Bank of Utica and The City of Utica.

Credit: WKTVPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

How to Stream Fox’s ‘New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey’

If you’re not in the mood for the standard New Year’s Eve fare of Ryan Seacrest on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” or Anderson Cooper on CNN,...
The Wrap Also reported by •USATODAY.comAceShowbizIndiaTimes

Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked with offensive posts

Hollywood actor-singer Mariah Carey's Twitter account was hacked on New Year's eve, and more than 50 tweets were posted containing vulgarities, the "N-word" and...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.