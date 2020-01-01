Global  

'Captain America' Actress Mollie Fitzgerald Charged with Killing Mother

TMZ.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Actress Mollie Fitzgerald -- who had a small role in "Captain America: The First Avenger" -- is accused of fatally stabbing her mother in Kansas. Fitzgerald was arrested Tuesday by police in Olathe, Kansas and is reportedly charged with…
Charlize Theron Is 'Not Ashamed' About Her Mother Killing Her Father [Video]Charlize Theron Is 'Not Ashamed' About Her Mother Killing Her Father

Charlize Theron Is 'Not Ashamed' About Her Mother Killing Her Father. Theron discussed domestic violence and the night her mother murdered her father in a recent interview with NPR. The actress’s..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:45Published


'Captain America' actress charged with second-degree murder of mother

Mollie Fitzgerald, an actress who had a small role in “Captain America: The First Avenger,” is being accused of stabbing her mother to death in Olathe,...
FOXNews.com

